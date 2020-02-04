         'Ray Donovan' is canceled: the series runs out of end and will not have season 8

Share it:

It hurts when a series you like ends, but it does so much more when it is canceled by the chain without having a true ending. That is what has happened in the case of 'Ray Donovan', since Showtime has decided to get rid of the series after the broadcast of seven seasons.

The truth is that something smelled like singe when Liev Schreiber, protagonist of the series, invited fans to request renewal for an eighth season just a few days ago. The chain had already made it clear that the end of the series was close and finally decided to cut for the sake, also launching the following statement:

The message of the chain

After seven incredible seasons, 'Ray Donovan' has concluded his career in Showtime. We are proud that the series has ended with good audiences and strength. We thank Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire team and the cast, both past and present, for their work.

Thus, the end of the seventh season aired by Showtime on January 17 is also the end of the series. It was clear that it was not intended to fulfill that function, so we can say openly that 'Ray Donovan' has run out.

The normal thing would have been to follow the same path as with 'Shameless', that is, to renew it for another season, making it clear that it would be the last. So those responsible for the series would have the opportunity to leave everything closed, but this time we will have to stay with the doubt.

Via | Deadline