Entertainment

Raw Hero: The second series of the author of Prison School is about to end

July 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Akira Hiramoto is known for Prison School, a manga that has become an icon of the sector for its movieographic comedy but without being extremely explicit. His ability in this context was maintained even after the conclusion of the first manga and brought to Evening, another magazine of the Kodansha publishing house, with Raw Hero.

Raw Hero will arrive in Italy with Star Comics in the coming months, but in the meantime the series has been going on for some time in Japan. In fact, the publication on Evening has been ongoing from 25 September 2018 on a fortnightly basis. However, Hiramoto fans will not see a long release for the series as the closure of the story of Raw Hero.

In the Kodansha magazine it was revealed that Raw Hero will end in two chapters. The sixth volume of the series will be published on September 23, 2020 while the seventh, which should be the last, does not yet have a precise distribution date. In this story, the unemployed Chiaki jumps from interview to interview, looking for a job that can help him run the family. But his strong sense of justice will involve him in a story with particular heroes and heroines.

READ:  David Lynch, Fire (Prozar) is finally online: all the secrets of the animated short

Be sure to also recover Prison School, anime historian based on the author's previous manga.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.