Raw Hero: The second series of the author of Prison School is about to end

Akira Hiramoto is known for Prison School, a manga that has become an icon of the sector for its movieographic comedy but without being extremely explicit. His ability in this context was maintained even after the conclusion of the first manga and brought to Evening, another magazine of the Kodansha publishing house, with Raw Hero.

Raw Hero will arrive in Italy with Star Comics in the coming months, but in the meantime the series has been going on for some time in Japan. In fact, the publication on Evening has been ongoing from 25 September 2018 on a fortnightly basis. However, Hiramoto fans will not see a long release for the series as the closure of the story of Raw Hero.

In the Kodansha magazine it was revealed that Raw Hero will end in two chapters. The sixth volume of the series will be published on September 23, 2020 while the seventh, which should be the last, does not yet have a precise distribution date. In this story, the unemployed Chiaki jumps from interview to interview, looking for a job that can help him run the family. But his strong sense of justice will involve him in a story with particular heroes and heroines.

