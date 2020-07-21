Raw Hero: sex and heroes from the author of Prison School

Share it:

After a long publication dedicated to Prison School, a weekly manga whose chapters were distributed through Weekly Young Magazine, Akira Hiramoto took a little break. The mangaka known for his strong erotic vein combined with a certain comedy, however, decided to return to draw manga and did it in September 2018 with Raw Hero. The publishing house does not change, Kodansha, while the reference magazine changes instead, going to Morning.

After more than a year and a half of publication in Japan, Raw Hero is about to debut in Italy under the Star Comics label at a price of € 5.50 with a dust jacket in the comic store, bookstore and online. The launch of the first volume is scheduled for July 29Akira Hiramoto will have maintained the same characteristics as Prison School?

A world of heroes and perverts

A naked and handsome woman he is drawing a romantic manga while a dazzling light comes from outside, piercing the windows and blinding the rooms. A skyscraper explodes loudly in the night while various costumed and masked figures fight in the streets of the area. The woman leaves the tables to go to the window and, observing the scene, cries.

Closed this cryptic introduction, the scene shifts to Chiaki, a desperate young man looking for work to support his two younger brothers. After reassuring his siblings, despite the exceptionally precarious economic conditions, he heads for another job interview. This time he thinks he has everything in his pocket after winning the company president with a first meeting. On the train bound for the interview However, he runs into a pervert who is groping a helpless girl conspicuously. Chiaki initially hesitates as he cannot afford to delay and lose that job, but eventually intervenes by blocking the man and getting him off the train. When the trio is out of the car, however, Chiaki realizes the mistake made while the man reveals he is not a molester. Despite continuing to grope the girl continuously, also triggering Chiaki's ire and embarrassment, the man continues his discussion calmly and moreover offers an important job to the boy in front of him, claiming that he has the right caliber for work in justice.

While a hero appears alongside the man, he gives him his business card, presenting himself as Hyoichiro Tadano, a senior executive from a national agency.

Another series, same style

Akira Hiramoto made himself known on Prison School for his style marked by eroticism, combined with a strong dose of humor; this, however, is not based on word games peculiar to many Japanese comic manga, but is presented thanks to the expressiveness of the characters and serious situations with tragicomic implications. This peculiarity was also taken up in Raw Hero, which transposes these elements from the school world that we have seen in Prison School to that of Japanese society.

In this first volume of Raw Hero, the seriousness of the protagonist Chiaki does not allow initially to admire the comedy that from the outset instead instead fascinated in the previous work of the author, making us attend a story that seems more serious. This only applies at the beginning, given that with the arrival of Tadano and his way of being a maniac despite serious expressions, the manga begins to take off in that aspect. From the third chapter to the end of the volume, the director will prove to be the true spearhead of Raw Hero, always managing to have fun.

On the other hand, however, there is a Chiaki who lets himself be carried away by the situation and will often make himself involuntarily ridiculous and comical, but he still cannot manage the work alone. The role of the character so far seems almost solely to criticize society, very well described and addressed in these first pages, where the boy is forced to stoop to everything in order to bring a plate to the table for his younger brothers. The transformation of the protagonist, however, seems to want to dare more and also affect the LGBT world issues. There is the absence of shoulders to support the protagonist, even if in the last few pages Hiramoto could have launched three characters capable of making the quantum leap to the whole story.

The dive is also missing from the front of the story, given that with the first volume, narrated slowly and calmly, the story is barely scratched. It is therefore not clear in what direction Akira Hiramoto wants to go with the first Raw Hero tankobon and what is the true nature of these heroes and villains who crowd the world.

A direction and designs that excite

If there is one thing that cannot be discussed it is the artistic ability of Akira Hiramoto. Although not the most named and affirmed in this sector, the mangaka has a trait that manages to give expression and life to each character, making them all unique even by changing only small features. The faces are well proportioned as well as the rest of the body; also the mangaka does not fail to add those eye lines and wrinkles or lip screens that add a lot of realism and character to the characters. The backgrounds are well made, detailed and that do not overshadow the protagonists but accompany everything without problems.

Above all it is the direction to really make a difference: in Raw Hero the author manages to move from one scene to another without any problem and the panoramic and erotic shots are always well placed which, while placing the most risque element in the foreground, always manage to give attention to others characters present.