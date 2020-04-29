Sports

Raúl's beautiful promise to Miguel Ángel Muñoz's grandmother: "When all this is over we will go to the Bernabéu"

April 29, 2020
The confinement caused by the coronavirus pandemic is causing us to see the most "sociable" facet of some athletes. The last example has been that of Raúl, who joined Miguel Ángel Muñoz's talk with his grandmother.

The former Real Madrid made a nice proposal to the actor's grandmother: "When all this is over, we are going to the Bernabéu, we're going to step on the grass and he's going to score a goal. "

"He has played for Real Madrid, he has been a very good captain, it was 7 …", Silvestre was beginning to explain. Then, his grandmother interrupted him: "And on top of that he is handsome!" Raúl replied with another compliment: "" She has been very beautiful every day, but with that shirt even more. "

The former player wanted to thank the woman for participating in the live shows of her grandson to liven up the quarantine to the followers. "I wanted to congratulate her, because she makes us laugh a lot. Every day she does a lot better. I was very nervous to meet her," he explained. "Well, I'm not cramping, eh", was her response.

To finish, Raúl made him a nice promise: "When all this is over, we are going to go to the Bernabéu, we are going to step on the grass and he's going to score a goal. " "Just by going I'm already very happy," explained the excited woman.



