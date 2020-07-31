Raúl Jiménez: the European press places the Mexican in the orbit of Manchester United and Juventus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Mexican managed to harvest 26 annotations in 53 games

EFE // EPA / FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA



The name of Raúl Jiménez continues to talk about the transfer market and the rumors about his departure from Wolverhampton are gradually clarifying. International media they place the attacker in Manchester United's orbit.

And it is that according to the Portuguese press, Nuno Espirito Santo, coach of the “Wolves”, I would have chosen Paulinho, forward of Sporting Braga, as the substitute for the American youth squad.

According to information from ‘Rádio e Televisão de Portugal’ (RTP), the Mexican striker will leave for the city of Manchester to wear the "Red Devils" shirt. It emerged that Jiménez's arrival will be for USD 35 million, an operation that is in charge of the representative Jorge Mendes.

Later, the Portuguese newspaper "A Bola" indicated that the Mexican's departure is imminent and that Joao Paulo Dias It would be the "perfect solution", since it has the same numbers as Jiménez and is also liked by the coach.

The numbers of Raúl Jiménez are not negligible, since last season he managed harvest 26 scores in 53 games, this taking into account the English league, FA Cup and Europa League.

For his part, Paulinho was present in 48 games with Sporting Braga and managed to score on 25 occasions.

It should be noted that the Manchester United He seeks to reinforce his offensive line for next season, this after the departure of Romelu Lukaku, a Belgian-born striker who joined the ranks of Inter Milan.

Lukaku's numbers with the "Red Devils" were significant, as in 96 games (two seasons) he garnered 42 touchdowns and 12 assists.

JUVENTUS JOINS THE NEGOTIATIONS

The other destination of Raúl Jiménez could be Juventus, the current champion of Italy who seeks to reinforce his squad for the new season. Wolverhampton had appraised the Mexican at 100 million euros, amount that according to the international press, was non-negotiable for the Bianconero group.

According to the sports daily As, Juventus of Turin would have initially offered 50 million euros for Raúl JiménezHowever, the "Wolves" decided to stretch the negotiation for the Mexican, which comes from one of his best seasons.

In the end, Juventus would be closing the negotiation at about 80 million euros, an amount that makes Jiménez the most expensive Mexican soccer player in history, thus surpassing Hirving Lozano, who was transferred to Napoli by 42 million euros.

Other teams linked to the Mexican are Real Madrid, Tottenham and Arsenal. A few days ago, the English press placed the American youth squad in the Gunners in the event of an eventual departure from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Photography: REUTERS / Mike Hewitt

MESSAGE WITH TASTE OF FAREWELL

Similarly, there are those who assure that Raúl Jiménez could stay one more season with the “Wolves”, since this Tuesday the Mexican striker He posed with the new shirt that Wolverhampton will wear for the 2020-2021 campaign.

However, the national team wrote a message on social networks that some fans took as a farewell.

"It was not the way we wanted to finish the Premier League, but I am proud of this pack for the great tournament we did," he wrote on his Twitter account.

After falling last weekend against Chelsea, those led by Nuno Espirito Santo lost the opportunity to get a ticket to the next season of the Champions League.

Wolverhampton is currently playing in the Europa League. On August 6 they will face Olympiacos, the match corresponding to the round of 16 of that tournament.

Photograph: REUTERS / Jason Cairnduff

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT

Goals, historical signings and surprising triumphs: this was the round week for Mexican soccer abroad

The future of Raúl Jiménez in Europe: possible scenarios for the Wolverhampton scorer

Raúl Jiménez eclipsed “Chicharito” and could play the next season at Juventus: Gazzetta dello Sport