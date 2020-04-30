TV Shows

Raúl Araiza shows off his handsome stepchildren

April 30, 2020
Raúl Araiza is not only the father of his daughters, and since he separated from their mother a few months ago, he became three other young people overnight.

And it is that his current girlfriend, the psychologist of the Hoy program, María Amelia Aguilar, is also a mother, since she always boasts them on her social networks, so it would not be a surprise that the Hoy driver already lives with them.

Agustin, Paulina and Mariana are part of the new life of Raúl Araiza, who surprised more than one when his romance was revealed, since the presenter immediately gave himself an opportunity to find love.

Although the young people keep their private accounts in their mother's publications, they have been told that they are very handsome and educated boys.

As if that were not enough, Maria likes the working relationship that she has with the also histrion, since they share many things in common, because on a couple of occasions he has said that the prepared woman helped him to get ahead after his separation.

In addition, Araiza continues to give priority to her daughters who are seen to have a good relationship with Maria's sons, since they continue on social networks, making it clear that they accept her father's relationship because they want to see him happy.

