Raúl Araiza details his toxic relationship with Daniela Castro

April 23, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Everyone remembers that the actors Raúl Araiza and Daniela Castro maintained a love affair after sharing credits in the Mexican soap opera "Cadenas de Amargura", which did not go well and became "a toxic romance".

The driver surprised by detailing how his relationship with the star was, revealing that, although he was a great love in the soap opera, behind the scenes they lived a "sick" relationship.

"It was a sick love, of going back and forth. She loved me very much, but she also wanted to control me and so did I, and she wouldn't let me," Araiza said in an interview for the program "The last one and we are leaving."

We made Chains of Bitterness and yes they were bitter because we were very strong, "said the actor and immediately added:" but so were Dani and me. We were cool. "

Later, Araiza revealed that the fights came to the television set: "We used to have a few fights in the dressing room, Carlos Sotomayor, the producer, would come to play and he would say 'guys, come out.'"

Daniela Castro and Raúl Araiza Photo: Internet

According to the actor's statements, the discussions began due to Castro's jealousy of Cynthía Klitbo, since she complained to him: "Why do you kiss Cynthia Klitbo like this ?!", because Cynthia "gave her a few kisses" .

Finally, Raúl Araiza made it clear that currently, both he and the actress laugh at the memory of everything they experienced at that time, because after five years of romance, each managed to make their lives with other couples.

