Raúl Araiza confirms love relationship with Hoy member

February 26, 2020
Edie Perez
Love did not take long to knock on the doors of Raúl Araiza, who is starting a new romance after having divorced the mother of his daughters, Fernanda Rodríguez with whom he spent several years married.

It was the Ventaneando program who learned about the romance of Hoy's driver, who has been seen a little thinner and happier according to his fans who are watching him on social networks.

This is María Amelia Aguilar, whom we have seen in the morning Today with the famous bold and is that she has been a psychologist of the program for a while, so they both gave themselves an opportunity to meet.

If we have been dating and this I am trying, it has been about ten, eleven months that I am formally separated perfectly with Fernanda, he is still my manager, they put me in chambia … ", Raul said in the program.

But it seems that many did not like the new conquest of the driver who was accused of not enjoying his singleness to the fullest after several years of marriage to Fernanda.

"Chafa enjoy your singleness better haha ​​you spend", "Do not break the mold is just like his ex", "Spread out, have fun but enjoy your loneliness, learn to know each other," they wrote to Raul.

It is worth mentioning that in the past Raúl Araiza was related to Yanet García who was designated as responsible for the divorce of the famous, although neither gave importance.

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

