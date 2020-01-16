Raúl Araiza and Anette Cuburu have the free way to be boyfriends?

Share it:

Driver Raúl Araiza and his colleague Anette Cuburu they would be in a loving relationship, after they are both separatedWell, since 2008 It was speculated that the two had a special attraction.

Based on information you obtained TV Notes, both they first met in 2008 working on the program Today, but at that time both were married. However, years later they agreed when she was already separated, and that was when They started to get out as friends.

“After Anette divorced, she and Raul started dating as friends, but little by little the romance arose; even once Anette went to see him at work, a person caught them having sexual intercourse in a dressing room and Fernanda (ex-wife of Black) found out, ”said the magazine's source.

Fernanda forgave the driver for his infidelity, nonetheless both Anette as Raul They kept looking at each other and were caught having a great time. However, this was not the reason for divorce between El Negro and Fer, because it was the situation with Elba that detonated everything in 2015.

“Now that the two are free, don't doubt that they will soon shout at the four winds, they are just waiting for Raul to sign the divorce papers, ”said the source.

