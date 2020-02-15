Raúl Araiza alburea Galilea Montijo in full live program (VIDEO)

Many must think that after so many years the respect between the drivers of ‘Today’ remains intact, but apparently that does not happen between Galilea Montijo and Raúl Araiza.

In a clear sign of companionship, during the morning broadcast of the popular Televisa program, "The black" he threw an albur that Montijo He managed to listen.

During the section ‘Sing the word’ Raúl Araiza He made a very raised and double-comment comment to his showmate, to which she soon reacted.

Just when "Gali" had taken the microphone, in the background was heard the characteristic aguardentosa voice of the driver throwing a rather peculiar phrase.

So the albur from "El Negro" to Galilea Montijo, did he bother?

"I give it to you as you like," Araiza said in a mocking tone, to which Montijo reacted soon and rebuked him about what he had said.

"How? What did you say? ”Galilea asked as if hoping to have an answer to that not-so-familiar comment.

Soon the driver justified himself and repeated the same phrase, but explained that "he was just singing."

This is nothing more than a sample of the fellowship among the presenters of the program, as these comments occur very frequently during some broadcasts.

