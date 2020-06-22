Ratchet & Clank: which is the best game in the Insomniac series?

Share it:

The Ratchet & Clank series is one of the most iconic series in the PlayStation universe along with franchises like God of War, Jak & Daxter, Uncharted and The Last Of Us. After a few years of absence, dynamic two is ready to return to PS5 with Rift Apart, a new episode announced during the console presentation event.

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart has generated considerable interest in recent days and many are looking forward to getting their hands on the new Insomniac Games game. In the meantime, we decided to take a step back in time to try to elect the best Ratchet & Clank video game: the word to you!