Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart per PS5 sarà all’Opening Night Live, conferma Keighley

In spite of Sony’s absence from the list of industry giants and companies that will participate in Gamescom 2020, the guys from Insomniac Games will be among the protagonists of the Opening Night Live 2020 with a video of Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart for PS5.

To confirm the presence of Insomniac Games at the opening ceremony of Gamescom 2020 is the same presenter and organizer of the event, the well-known journalist Geoff Keighley. The media space dedicated to the next sci-fi platform adventure by the authors of Marvel’s Spider-Man (and the future Spider-Man Miles Morales) will be occupied by an extended version of the gameplay reveal of Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart admired during the Sony show on 11 June last.

According to Keighley himself, it will therefore be “a full, long and uncut video demonstration” from the same demo presented by Insomniac Games to announce Rift Apart as an exclusive PlayStation 5.

The ceremony that will officially kick off Gamescom 2020 will be held on August 27 starting at 20:00, but with a pre-show full of World Premiere that helps to make the marathon on Twitch for the Opening Night Live even more “essential” with which we will keep you company already from 18:00 on Thursday . We are waiting for you on the Everyeye Twitch channel to discover with us all the surprises coming from ONL 2020!