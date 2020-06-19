Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart for PS5: the comparison with PlayStation 4

Share it:

On the occasion of the presentation event of PlayStation 5, a lot of space was dedicated to one of the new productions signed by Insomniac Games, the latest addition to the Worldwide Studios family.

The digital appointment was not limited to presenting a trailer for Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, but instead saw the transmission of a first taste of gameplay. This allowed the public to get a clearer idea of ​​what the technologies will be put in place by the new Sony flagship and the hardware that makes it up. To observe the effects produced by the generational leap, the community assembled some comparisons.

Directly at the bottom of this news, you can therefore find some images that immortalize the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of Ratchet and Clank. The direct comparison actually highlights in a rather clear way the graphic evolution that Insomniac Games has been able to field for the new adventure of the two beloved characters. What do you think, do you like the new style?

Waiting to see the title again in action, on the pages of Everyeye you will find a rich preview of Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, written by our Giuseppe Carrabba. Finally, we report that the development team has confirmed that the mysterious new Lombax will be a playable character.