Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart for PS5, new video from Insomniac: SSD, DualSense and 3D Audio

Following the reveal of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on the occasion of the presentation show of the line up of titles arriving on PlayStation 5, new production information arrives.

In a similar way to what happened with Horizon: Forbidden West, in fact, the PlayStation YouTube channel welcomes a in-depth video, within which further details on the Insomniac game are offered. To present them is Marcus Smith, Creative Director of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which confirms that the software house is enthusiastic about is working on a completely new chapter of the franchise.

In Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, a powerful opponent will mess up the normal flow of space and time, causing a series of temporal faults. At the heart of the experience, we will find the exploration of exotic worlds, among which, we remember, there will be both unpublished planets and reinterpretations of places already known to fans. The architecture of PS5 allowed the software house to enrich the screen with myriads of details, effects and enemies: essential in the construction of the game experience was thePS5 SSD, which allowed the instant passage from one world to another.

Marcus Smith also highlighted how the new one DualSense is perfect for taking players into Ratchet & Clank's bizarre arsenal. The tactile feedback returned by the controller during theuse of weapons will allow you to feel the power and even the way they work. As an example, The Enforcer was mentioned, a shotgun that will make extensive use of adaptive triggers to simulate tension. Finally, Insomniac ensures that it has also worked on the3D audio, which will ensure an incredibly immersive experience.