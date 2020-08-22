Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: Adaptive triggers affect weapon operation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The first PS5 TV commercial gave Sony the pretext to extol the distinctive features of DualSense, namely adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, which promise to change the approach to gameplay.

There are many development teams currently working on next-generation games, and of course Sony Worldwide Studios are happy to enrich their games with these features. The boys of Insomniac Games are at the forefront of that, and after showing us how haptic feedback works in Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, they also told us about the implementation of adaptive triggers in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which will affect the behavior of certain types of weapons, come l’Enforcer.

In this regard, Creative Director Marcus Smith said: “Adaptive triggers are an element we can’t wait to introduce in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart! For example, the Enforcer is a double-barreled firearm. As you pull the trigger, you shoot from a barrel and you can feel the resistance of the trigger when it is about half way down. Pull the trigger over the resistance threshold and you will fire from both barrels at the same time “.

What do you think of this application? Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, remember, is provided exclusively on PlayStation 5, but unfortunately it lacks a launch window.