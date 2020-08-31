Ratchet & Clank on PS5 is even more beautiful in the comparison between the reveal and the Gamescom demo

Share it:

Taking a cue from Ratchet & Clank’s extended 4K gameplay for PS5, youtuber Cycu1 has made a comparison with the video reveal that highlights the numerous graphic improvements made by the PlayStation Studios subsidiary in its next project in nextgen sauce.

After the video dedicated to the evolution of The Last of Us 2 and the special that shows how Cyberpunk 2077 looks like another game compared to the 2018 video, the now famous content creator makes a comparison between the reveal trailer of Rift Apart and the its extended version to dwell on the steps forward made by Insomniac in the development of the title.

Of all the graphic elements that stand out in this comparison, the most important is certainly the one represented by the enhancement of Ray Tracing in Ratchet & Clank on PS5, with even more realistic dynamic lighting effects and many additional screen elements that present some even more accurate reflexes.

At the top of the news you will find the comparative video of Cycu1, take a look at it and also use the white board of comments to express your opinion on it. Before leaving you to the movie, we remind you that Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart will be released near the launch of PlayStation 5, or in the time window between end of 2020 and the very first months of next year.