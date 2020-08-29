Ratchet & Clank on PS5 between 4K and 60fps with lower resolution: Insomniac talks – Updated

Share it:

After showing the extended version of Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart’s 4K gameplay at Gamescom 2020, the authors of Insomniac Games have offered clarifications on the graphics modes accessible in the new exclusive PlayStation 5.

During an interview granted to Famitsu, the representatives of the Californian software house linked to PlayStation Studios discussed the graphics options that will be made available to fans and explained that “Increasing the beauty of the screen image decreases the framerate, it’s a balance that must be maintained in any game. For Rift Apart, we focused on balancing the gameplay experience while maintaining beautiful graphics, but we wanted to allow fans to always being able to choose between two different resolutions and framerates “.

According to what specified by Insomniac Games, therefore, the buyers of Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart should be able to choose between two different graphics modes: “one the 4K resolution at 30fps and the other provides a lower resolution but a game fluidity anchored at 60fps. Our intention is to offer both of these options”.

While waiting to receive the definitive confirmation of the presence of the double graphic option in the new Sony exclusive set in the sci-fi universe of Ratchet & Clank, we remind you that Rift Apart will be released near the launch of PS5, or in the time window between the end of this year (perhaps coinciding with the release of the nextgen console) and the first months of 2021.

Updated on August 28, 6:07 pm – Through their official social channels, the authors of Insomniac Games have confirmed the advances offered by Famitsu and reiterated their desire to offer a double graphics mode to play Rift Apart on PS5 in 4K a 30fps or to one lower resolution but at 60fps.