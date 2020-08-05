Ratched, the trailer and the official poster of Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series

Share it:

We had known for some time about the development of a prequel series of Someone Flew Over The Nest by Cuculo Ryan Murphy, but only recently have we started to see the results thanks to the first promotional materials released by Netflix, such as the trailer and the official poster that we are now going to see.

Light and vivid colors like another of the latest Netflix products by the award-winning producer couple Murphy and Brennan, Hollywood, and faithful Sarah Paulson stand out in the first images of the trailer of Ratched, while the poster relies on darker and inauspicious hues.

This is how one of Netflix's next arrivals is presented, consisting of eight episodes and available for viewing from September 18 on the streaming platform.

"Ratched tells the origins of Mildred Ratched, a nurse from a psychiatric institution. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to find work in an important psychiatric hospital, where new and disturbing experiments are carried out on the human mind. In a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself with the image that a perfect nurse should have, but, as she manages to infiltrate more and more into the mental health system, her elegant appearance leaves room for a very dark reality , which shows that monsters can not only be born, but also be created"reads the official synopsis.

In the cast of the series, in addition to the aforementioned Sarah Paulson we also find Judy Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Corey Stoll, Sophie Okonedo and Vincent D’Onofrio.