Ratched, Stephen King recommends Netflix show: ‘The music is Hitchockian’

Stephen King loves sharing his interests with his fans: the author of IT and Il Miglio Verde is particularly active on Twitter in this period, always ready to inform his followers about his readings or about a film or series that he has found particularly deserving.

Of course, the advice of the king of horror is not always well received by fans: lately, for example, King had spent words of praise for the latest novel by JK Rowling, judged instead by many readers as an expression of the writer’s highly criticized ideas on transsexuality.

Returning to us, however, Ratched seems to be the latest obsession of the writer from Maine: in one of his latest posts King has in fact recommended to everyone the vision of the series released recently on Netflix, praising in particular the music. “I am enjoying Rached. The music I’m really Hitchockian“wrote the good Stephen on Twitter, and who are we to blame those who built a career on tension and horror atmospheres?

Do you agree with King? You are also enjoying the series with Sarah Paulson? Tell us yours in the comments! Recently, meanwhile, Paulson himself spoke about his approach to Ratched and his protagonist; to find out more, find our Ratched review here.