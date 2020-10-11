Ratched, here is the obvious homage to Stephen King and The Green Mile

The influence of some horror classics on Ratched it is quite evident: the Netflix show with Sarah Paulson and Cynthia Nixon makes no secret of its sources of inspiration, paying homage to more than one during the various episodes thanks to references more or less evident in the atmosphere as in some events.

One, in particular, is quite obvious and makes a decidedly blatant reference to one of the crudest and most painful scenes of The green mile, one of Stephen King’s most famous works then transposed into the cult film with Tom Hanks.

In fact, during the season finale of Ratched we witness the disturbing execution of a condemned to death by Governor Wilburn (Vincent D’Onofrio), with the latter taking care to provide the man in the electric chair with the longer and more painful of transitions, even letting his body go into combustion.

Does it remind you of anything? Yes, the scene is a reference in all respects to that of Eduard Delacroix’s execution in The Green Mile and to that sponge too dry who condemned the unfortunate to suffer the pains of hell before passing on to a better life. A further detail: the electric chair of Il Miglio Verde was called Old Sparky, the one seen in the Netflix series Big Sparky. Coincidences?

Not surprisingly, in the meantime, Stephen King recently recommended Ratched to his fans who follow him on Twitter, extolling his music and atmosphere; Cythia NixonInstead, she denied rumors that they would like her in American Horror Story after Ratched.