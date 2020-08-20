Rare kicks off the Summer of Sea of ​​Thieves event with the new August update

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The usual monthly appointment with the update of Sea of ​​Thieves has just arrived and brings with it substantially less content than usual. However Rare kicked off the new Summer of Sea of ​​Thieves event.

The slowdowns due to the Coronavirus epidemic have pushed the boys of Rare to move the arrival of more full-bodied content to Sea of ​​Thieves in September. The August update it focuses on bug fixes is on improving overall quality of the title without making substantial changes and news in terms of additional content. As Executive Producer Joe Neate explained "when we came out with the July release we got to evaluate our planned feature set for August and it quickly became apparent that what was coming was going to be difficult. Since working from home we have had to be more flexible with our monthly plans and have therefore decided to move core content to the September releaseYou can find the complete patch notes of the new update at this link.

Meanwhile Rare has launched the event Summer of Sea of ​​Thieves with a series of challenges that once completed will reward players with new cosmetics and bonuses. All progress can be monitored by the special hub created for the occasion. A feature was recently added to Sea of ​​Thieves for those with thalassophobia.