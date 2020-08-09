Rare Celebrates 35 Years: Event in Sea of ​​Thieves and Anniversary Collection available

Share it:

In recent years, the Rare has led gamers along the seven seas aboard their vessels thanks to Sea of ​​Thieves: now, the software house allows itself a momentary break from the salty air to devote itself to the celebrations.

L'August 2020 in fact it marks an important milestone for the videogame studio, which celebrates its thirty-fifth year of activity in the sector. From the iconic duo of Banjo is Kazooie, recently returned to action as part of the Super Smash Bros Ultimate cast, a Perfect Dark, passing through the unforgettable Donkey Kong Country, Rare has given away many videogame productions over the course of its history, now the protagonist of great celebrations.

To celebrate the 35 years of the software houseFor example, a special event is underway in Sea of ​​Thieves, where Rare has deployed a fleet of special themed flagged sailing ships, now discounted in the Pirate Emporium. Added to this is the choice of making available some iconic soundtracks taken from his most famous titles. There Rare Anniversary Collection, composed of 35 songs equally divided between known and little hidden gems, is now available for free streaming on many platforms, from Spotify up to Tik Tok.

Meanwhile, the development of Everwild, a fascinating new home IP, continues Rare.