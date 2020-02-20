Raquel Bigorra says that Daniel Bisogno has identity problems

Share it:

Everyone remembers the strong problem that Raquel Bigorra and Daniel Bisogno had in the past, a topic he talked about in a recent interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante of the "First Hand" program and revealed that the driver of "Ventaneando" has identity problems.

Recall that it was in June 2019 when the driver said that Bigorra had betrayed him and had sold exclusive with false information to the popular magazine "TvNotas", now she reveals that she does not want to see Bisogno again, even that she even forgave him.









The host spoke on the subject with Gustavo Adolfo Infante

I cried a lot and I was very sad. I like to get on the other side of the person, but it's not the first time they do this against someone. Now it was my turn. I'm a friend: I didn't think he was going to touch me. I understood that it is his way of living … If the other person is dealing with an identity problem, how can I start thinking that he will take care of me or will he love me? ", Said the Cuban driver during the De program First hand.

When questioned about whether he maintained or maintains a contract with the famous media, he said no. In addition, he included that he does not want to meet the famous anywhere, as in a gay club for example, where they say he has been going through lately, and is that he revealed that representatives of the gay community will crown her in a club very soon.