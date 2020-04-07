Raquel Bigorra is out of a job due to alleged failure

Share it:

Raquel Bigorra, who is part of the Tu casa tv program, apparently lost her job, because after eight years on air, the broadcast says goodbye to the small screen, according to the journalist Alex Kaffie, making it clear that the Cuban will be looking for other projects.

Michelle Vieth and Patricio Cabezut were also part of the morning that entertained thousands of people with various topics and although none of the drivers has said anything about it, viewers are already questioning them through social networks.

Recall that last year Raquel was in a tremendous controversy with who was considered her best friend and even compadre Daniel Bisogno who accused her of leaking information about him to a renowned entertainment magazine causing a great fuss and ending the friendship between them.

Meanwhile, Michelle Vieth ended her romance with Acapulco Shore member Luis Caballero, better known as El Potro, with whom he was very much in love, but in an interview he said that he ended up with her causing amazement.

It is worth mentioning that it is still unknown whether another program will air to replace the one of Bigorra and Vieth, but as it was said at the beginning, none of the presenters has said anything about it.

