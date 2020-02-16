Rapunzel will star in Disney's new 'live action' movie

Share it:

It seems that Walt Disney Pictures He not only has his eye on giving a new life to his animated classics, but also to some of the stories that inspired them. As it has been known this week, the company is in development of a 'live action' movie focused on Rapunzel's story. Interestingly, that is also the origin of one of his most successful recent films: 'Tangled up', a review of the story of princesses that fell in love with the most faithful audience of the House of Mickey Mouse. Does this mean that es the new candidate to become a flesh and blood movie, following the trail of 'Aladdin', 'Dumbo', 'The Jungle Book' and 'Cinderella' and also the next and highly anticipated 'Mulan'? Or will it be a return to the origins of the story created by the Grimm Brothers?

For now, what we know is that Ashleigh Powell (Screenwriter of 'The Nutcracker and the Four Kingdoms') is in charge of writing the story, which could (or may not) be related to the animated film of Nathan Greno Y Byron Howard. Of course, it would not be a bad tree to get close to: the film raised almost 600 million dollars worldwide, reviving the euphoria for the Disney Princesses and opening the door to other films that came later as 'Frozen: The Ice Kingdom'. It has been a success on many levels, but the most important thing is that it has gained in this last decade the condition of modern classic of the animated studio, which has already placed it in its particular Olympus.

However, it would not be strange to think that Disney is thinking of taking another path. In the end, 'Tangled' is a film too recent and it would not be the first time they used their protagonist in the last decade (he appeared in the musical 'Into the woods'). Trying to create a 'remake' would earn him the same criticism he received with recent films like 'The Lion King': It's the same, but without soul. Will you want to give a new existence to the character of Rapunzel? Maybe get closer to the Grimm, put some more darkness in the story and get as far away from the songs as possible? To know we will have to wait a bit.