Ranma 1/2 turns 33, happy birthday to Rumiko Takahashi's manga!

On August 19, 1987, exactly thirty-three years ago, it was released in Japan the first, historical chapter of Ranma 1/2. The work, consisting of 38 volumes and considered by many to be one of the most important manga ever, became famous also in Italy during the 90s, above all thanks to the advent of the homonymous television series.

Shogakukan began the publication of the adventures of young Ranma Saotome in the Weekly Shonen Sunday, and published the first Volume in April 1988. The work exceeded all expectations and quickly fascinated tens of millions of readers, managing to sell, over the years , over 50 million copies.

In Italy the manga arrived relatively soon thanks to the efforts of Granata Press, which published the first chapters on Mangazine. After the bankruptcy of the publishing house, the baton passed to Edizioni Star Comics, which resumed distribution from 2001 to 2004. Naturally, the fan base was particularly grown. the anime made by Kitty Films and Studio Deen, broadcast in Italy on Telemontecarlo and MTV.

Naturally, the fan base was particularly grown. the anime made by Kitty Films and Studio Deen, broadcast in Italy on Telemontecarlo and MTV.