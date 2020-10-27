Randy Orton new WWE champion, the Instagram post dedicated to Evolution … And Batista

Randy Orton triumphs at Hell In A Cell taking home his fourteenth world title, and celebrates the victory on Instagram with a post dedicated to Evolution (Batista included).

Leave it at Randy Orton the opportunity to celebrate by throwing some digs at someone, and you won’t be disappointed.

After the exciting match against Drew McIntyre during the PPV Hell In A Cell, held yesterday at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, Orton managed to triumph by winning the title of Champion WWE, the fourteenth world title since his debut on the federation’s main roster.

This victory, however, is particularly sweet if we think that, as he himself reminded us on social media, it brings him on par with Triple H in terms of the number of belts obtained, and only -2 by the 16-time world champion Ric Flair . However, we are not just talking about two “random” business legends, but Orton’s former stablemates, who together with Batista formed the then famous Evolution.

However, The Viper wanted to refer to the latter not with the hashtag #legends, used to describe others (and himself) but with an eloquent “… he is an actor“.

Yet John Cena has not reserved the same name …

“You ask me what does this fourteenth title mean to me? I would tell you it’s more of a sweeter win than the others because there is a very short and noteworthy list of men who have won the world title 14 times or more: Ric Flair, John Cena, Triple H. Triple H and Ric Flair they were my mentors, and John Cena was one of my biggest opponents, against whom I fought tooth and nail more than any other“Orton said backstage after the meeting.

Both Cena and Batista (Dave Bautista) are currently pursuing a successful career in Hollywood (we will soon see John Cena in The Suicide Squad and Fast and Furious 9, while Dave Bautista will soon return to the screen for Guardians of the Galaxy 3), as well as another WWE legend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, while Orton, who also has film credits, has always focused more on his sports career. Recently, though, John Cena reassured fans by revealing that his WWE career is far from over.

How will he respond (if he will respond) Batista Orton’s dig?