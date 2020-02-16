 Randall Park is sure Dr. Shin will return for Aquaman 2

Share it:

The post-credits scene of "Aquaman" he left us the encounter between Black Manta and Dr. Stephen Shin, which had appeared as a cameo commenting on the existence of Atlantis as the cause of all the problems that the surface was suffering with the issue of garbage.

This meeting advanced the obvious return of both characters for the future, whether in the sequel that is on the way or not. At the moment Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has shown his desire to return as Manta and now it's up to Randall Park, the actor behind Shin, to advance his return.

In a recent interview in which he has also talked about his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Park confesses that he wants to know what they have prepared for a character like Shin, who in the comics betrays Aquaman when he does not give him the location of Atlantis

I want to see what happens with that character because I am sure he will return.

Park is pretty clear that will return for a plot "deeper" (with more prominence) but that right now he cannot say anything, something that as we already know means that he knows more than he is saying.

“Aquaman 2” It will hit theaters on December 16, 2022.