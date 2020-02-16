 Randall Park describes WandaVision as something strange and totally different

Share it:

Marvel Studios is currently shooting several series for Disney +, such as “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” and also "WandaVision", which will bring back the Scarlet Witch of Elizabeth Olsen and the Vision of Paul Bettany, the latter deceased at the end of "Avengers: Infinity War".

Recently the actor Randall park He has granted an interview in which he has had the opportunity to talk about his involvement in the project, for which he will return as agent Jimmy Woo, a role he already played in "AntMan and the Wasp".

The interview took place on February 8 and Park then confirmed that he was going to travel to Atlanta the next day (February 9) for a reading with the rest of the cast, thus leading to the beginning of filming that we have already been able to witness. The actor rushes to define the series as something “Totally different and incredible”, which is something that we have heard from each and every member of the cast and the technical team who have had the opportunity to pronounce on "WandaVision".

It is something out of the norm. I will play Jimmy Woo again, whom I already gave life to "Ant-Man and the Wasp". I will go to Atlanta tomorrow for a reading. I can not say much but it is an incredible and very different series.

The little we know so far is that the series will cross the classic sit-coms with the spectacular Marvel Studios movies. Recently we could see a first and fleeting advance that left us the first official glimpses of the series.