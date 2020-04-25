Ramsey explains the day he met Cristiano Ronaldo: "He made me feel as comfortable as the rest of the team"

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey explained how it was the first time he met Cristiano Ronaldo. "He made me feel as comfortable as the rest of the team", explains the Welsh footballer.

"I remember the day of my first training session at Juve. I entered the cafeteria and Cristiano told me: 'Come sit with me.' We immediately started talking, and he made me feel as comfortable as the rest of the team, "he began explaining in an interview for The Sun newspaper.

"That gives you an idea of ​​what guy he is. There's no need to add anything else about his football qualities or his records, but I can assure him he's a great person as well as an amazing footballer, one of the best in history; He is a wonderful person, who loves his teammates and gives everything in training, "he assured.