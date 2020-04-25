Sports

Ramsey explains the day he met Cristiano Ronaldo: "He made me feel as comfortable as the rest of the team"

April 25, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey explained how it was the first time he met Cristiano Ronaldo. "He made me feel as comfortable as the rest of the team", explains the Welsh footballer.

"I remember the day of my first training session at Juve. I entered the cafeteria and Cristiano told me: 'Come sit with me.' We immediately started talking, and he made me feel as comfortable as the rest of the team, "he began explaining in an interview for The Sun newspaper.

"That gives you an idea of ​​what guy he is. There's no need to add anything else about his football qualities or his records, but I can assure him he's a great person as well as an amazing footballer, one of the best in history; He is a wonderful person, who loves his teammates and gives everything in training, "he assured.

READ:  Kyrgios offers to bring food to those in need: "Don't be ashamed to send me a private message"
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.