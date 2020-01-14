Ramos' words to Valverde in his ear after winning the Spanish Super Cup

Share it:

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde recognized have a "thorn" after winning the Spanish Super Cup for being expelled in the last minutes of the extension, despite the fact that his offense to Álvaro Morata could be key to save his team.

"It was something that should not be done, they are partners in another team, I apologized to Alvaro, I was the only one left for the team, I had to do that, I didn't get to anything else because I was going so fast. I'm happy for the title, but I have that thorn for the title because it's not right, "he told a press conference.

The Uruguayan 'hunted' Morata when he was already leading Courtois in the 115th minute and received the red card. "I have been congratulated (the teammates) as we all congratulate each other. Today that play may be highlighted, because it was one of the last and the player stayed in hand with the goalkeeper, but each play and each sacrifice of each player is what that should be noted, "he said.

It was at the end of the game when Sergio Ramos sought the Uruguayan to congratulate him. The television cameras caught the moment when the defense hugged Fede and said something in his ear. "Congratulations. Brother, great game. From motherfucker!”, Could be heard on the broadcast.

Valverde MVP of the final was proclaimed held at King Abdullah in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and noted that even Diego Pablo Simeone had words of support after being expelled. "They have supported me, it was a sad moment for me. I was leaving the team with one less, but they supported me, for me being young is something very nice. Simeone also approached, no one does", said.

"Very happy, it is something that one tries to train and fight because things are going well, they are going as they want, I am having minutes, the team is winning, I enjoy the incredible moment in my life, at the team level and I will be Dad, there are many beautiful things that are happening to me, "he concluded.