Ramos remembers the goal of the Tenth: "I told my mother that I could die in peace"

Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos are in luck. This Monday the white captain turns 34 and Real Madrid anticipated his gift for him and for all Madrid fans by uploading a video in which the central defender explained one of the goals most legendary of the club's history, the header of the Tenth in Lisbon against Atlético Madrid in the 93rd minute.

"Five years have passed, but it seems like yesterday. Despite the fact that football passes very quickly, you don't stop getting excited. Changed history of our club because it had been a long time since they won the Champions League, also when practically everything was lost. After that moment, I told my mother that I I could die calm whatever happens. And yes, I think it is my best goal, the goal of my career, for everything it represents not only for me personally, but for the world of football and for our club, "explained the Sevillian.

In addition, Ramos added: "I am a very optimistic person, who until the last second that this possibility exists always thinks that it is possible. I dreamed of that perfect ball, that it would arrive to be able to finish it off and that it would end up inside. Said and done: a great My brother Modric's ball, which makes him fly and was where he had to go. I did not finish with my head, I finished with the soul. It will always be a goal that will go down in history. It is a group work, a team effort, a lot of sacrifice, a lot of effort. The story and the tale needed to end that result. I had to score the goal, but we will go down in history as a team, not only because of Sergio Ramos' goal. "

Real Madrid won its tenth Champions League in the 2013/2014 season, after 12 years of drought. The Whites lost by the minimum, until Ramos tied for the match discount. The Whites ended up winning 1-4 after extra time and many players like Ramos raised their first European Cup.