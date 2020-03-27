TV Shows

Rammstein singer is hospitalized for coronavirus

March 27, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Berlin.- The singer and leader of the German rock group RammsteinTill Lindemann is in the intensive care unit of a Berlin hospital affected by the coronavirus, the Bild newspaper reported on Friday.

Lindemann, 57, returned to Germany on March 15 after acting alone in Russia and shortly afterwards sought medical attention after suffering from a high fever.

Doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia and he was immediately admitted to an intensive care unit in a Berlin hospital center under quarantine.

To confirm what this symptomatology pointed out, the coronavirus test was performed and it was positive.

The Rammstein singer's situation has improved in recent days, according to "Bild."

