Rakuten TV Launches Free Children's TV Channel

If a few days ago we said that in Rakuten TV They had dressed up with eleven of the protagonist films of the last Oscars, now it is the children's contents that find their place in the platform.

Children's TV it will be a new AVOD thematic channel (Video-On-Demand with advertising) with which Rakuten TV considerably expands its current catalog in the section “Free”With over a hundred free episodes, which will be available on the platform from today.

In collaboration with animation studios of the importance of Aardman Animations, Milimages, Motion pictures and the educational platform Lingokids, will offer a wide variety of children's content with titles like ‘Shaun the sheep’,‘Molang’Or‘Glumpers’, As well as educational programs to learn English, including‘Learning Time with Timmy' Y 'Lingokids Song for Kids’.

"It is really exciting for us to offer our users a greater variety of free content", it states Hyacinth Rock, founder and CEO of the platform. "Our strategy evolves together with the consumption habits and interests of our users. We maintain our commitment to offer a variety of attractive and entertaining titles, through our acquisitions and our original content on these thematic channels"

The arrival of the new free channel adds to the launch of the channels Films Y Rakuten Stories last October, they offer Hollywood classics and exclusive and original content from Rakuten TV.