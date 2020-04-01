Rakuten TV debuts five unreleased titles in April

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Rakuten TV platform has just announced its premieres for this April and, among them, there will be five unpublished titles.

The first of them, which will arrive on April 6, is ‘Friendship in the ring’. Directed by Annie Silverstein and starring Rob Morgan, Amber Harvard and Yolonda Ross, this is a drama that revolves around the unlikely relationship established by Kris, a headstrong teenager whose mother is in jail, and Abe, an elderly bullfighter. A bond that could become their salvation. The film was released in the section A certain look of the last edition of the Cannes Festival.

April 8 will arrive ‘Escape From Pretoria’, whose cast is led by Daniel Radcliffe, Ian Hart, Daniel Webber, Nathan Page, Stephen Hunter, Mark Leonard Winter, Jeanette Cronin and Paul Harvey and directed by Francis Annan. It portrays the attempted escape of two white South Africans serving sentences at Robben Island Prison in Pretoria for supporting the African National Congress party.

‘Superman: Red Son’ It will be available on Rakuten TV starting April 10. Directed by Sam Liu, the animated film transports the mythical character to the Soviet Union, where he becomes an icon.

Thursday the 16th arrives ‘The dream factory’, by Martin Schreirer, a powerful love story between an extra and a dancer set during the filming of a movie and that is cut short by the rise of the Berlin Wall. With Dennis Mojen, Emilia Schüle, Heiner Lauterbach and Ken Duken.

And Thursday the 30th arrives ‘My dog ​​is a detective’, family action comedy directed by Danny Buday in which a boy tries to save his father's detective agency by embarking on a mission aided by his dog and parrot. In the cast, Jon Lovitz, Celesta Hodge and Eddie Mills.

These premieres join 'Jumanji: Next Level' (Jake Kasdan), 'Good Beginnings' (Yvan Attal),' My God, what have we done to you… now? '(Philippe de Chauveron),' The Reflection of Sibyl '(Justine Triet),' Little Women '(Greta Gerwig) and' The Children of the Sea '(Ayumu Watanabe), also on Rakuten TV since April.