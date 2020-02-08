Rakuten TV and its Oscar Catalog

Share it:

Everything is ready at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for the Oscar Awards next Sunday and, to celebrate, in Rakuten TV They already have eleven of the leading films of that ninety-second installment of the awards of the Academy of American Arts and Cinematographic Sciences.

In its catalog you can see ‘Joker’, The success of Todd Phillips that takes us to the origins of the clown prince of crime by the hand of an intense Joaquin Phoenix. It will be, without a doubt, one of the protagonists of the night when we discover the number of statuettes that it manages to take from the eleven to which it aspires, best adapted script, protagonist actor, direction and film included.

For those who prefer to give a true cinephile tribute, the good thing about Quentin Tarantino and his 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood’, Can also be seen on the platform, which includes a high dose of Leonardo Dicaprio Y Brad Pitt, both nominees in their interpretative categories with the director, the film and many other sections to add ten possible awards.

The national pride comes in the form of ‘Pain and glory’, The most recent jewel of Pedro Almodovar which, in addition to opting for the Oscar for best non-English speaking film, has placed Antonio Banderas in the list of nominees for best leading actor.

The nominees are also added to the catalog ‘Maleficent: Master of Evil’(Best Makeup and Hairdressing),‘Avengers: Endgame’(Best Visual Effects),‘Ad astra’(Best Sound),‘Rocketman’(Best Original Song),‘Toy Story 4’(Best Animated Film, Best Original Song),‘Beyond hope’(Best Original Song),‘Mr. Link. The lost origin’(Best Animated Film),‘The Lion King’(Best Visual Effects) and‘How to train your dragon 3’(Best Animated Film).

In case all this was not enough, over the next few months the catalog will be expanded with more outstanding films, such as the war drama of Sam Mendes‘1917’(10 nominations), the winner of the Golden Palm‘Parasites’(6 nominations) and the last film of Clint eastwood‘Richard Jewell’(1 nomination).

In addition to offering the latest Oscar premieres, Rakuten TV It also offers a selection of iconic films in these awards in recent years among which are already ‘Green book’,‘Water form’,‘Birdman’Or‘Argo’.