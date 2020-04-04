Rakitic to Milan: "If I hadn't renewed for Barcelona, ​​I would seriously consider your proposal"

A senior leader of the AC Milan board, Massimiliano Mirabelli, He has granted an interview for an Italian media in which he confesses the flirtation of his club with an important player in recent years for Barcelona: Ivan Rakitic.

The Croatian has always been well liked in Italian football in recent years, and Mirabelli has confessed in that interview that came to go to the home of the Barcelona midfielder, in the midst of its renovation, with the clear intention of taking it to the Lombard city to be key in the umpteenth new project of the rossonero group.

The former Milan sports director explained it like this on the portal calciomercato.com: "I will reveal something that I have never told anyone before. When I worked for Milan, I went to Barcelona to try to sign Ivan Rakitic. The Croatian was negotiating the renewal with Barça, and hoped that he would evaluate other possibilities for his sports future. We got to his house and from the garage we took an elevator that took us to his home. He was excited, he told me that If he hadn't renewed with Barcelona, ​​he would have seriously considered our proposal, "admits Mirabelli, who was in office during her tenure.

The Italian president confesses in this way that if the renewal by Barcelona had not materialized, there would be many options for the Croatian to have worn the mythical Milan elastic. However, the Mirabelli was late for the appointment, otherwise the Croatian's destiny could be very different.