Rakitic threw himself into the pool with clothes to celebrate Sevilla’s title and caused anger among Barcelona fans

This Saturday the Sevilla beat the Inter de Milan and champion of the Europa League for the sixth time in its history. The title unleashed joy among fans of the Andalusian team, including the Croatian Ivan Rakitic, who became a fan during the four seasons in which he wore the club’s shirt between 2014 and 2014. The celebration of the current player of the Barcelona It did not go unnoticed in the framework of the serious institutional and football crisis that the Blaugrana entity is going through.

The episode that caused anger among the supporters of the Culé team occurred on Saturday night, when Rakitic went live on a program to talk about Sevilla’s triumph. “It is a very special moment for all Sevilla fans after everything we are going through,” said the footballer in the official broadcast of the team’s celebrations. At one point, he cut off the conversation to fulfill a promise he had previously made: he threw himself into the pool with clothes as a form of celebration. He did everything with a big smile.

This action upset some Barcelona fans, who reproached him for his attitude to the Croatian on social networks. As published by the Spanish newspaper Sports world, this gesture also generated some anger among the managers of Barcelona, who consider that the footballer should have had greater regard for the current situation of his club, which has suffered a severe blow when he was beaten by Bayern Munich with an 8-2 defeat that left him out of the Champions League in the quarterfinals. final.

Rakitic played in Seville between 2010 and 2014, and it sounds like a possible reinforcement of the Andalusian team (EFE / Jose Manuel Vidal / Archivo)



The festivities of Rakitic are also part of a moment in which Versions grow regarding a possible return to Sevilla. The midfielder has a contract with Barcelona until June 2021, but in recent times he has lost continuity in the team. The Blaugrana leadership thinks that it is a good time to sell it and that it does not leave with the pass in its possession next year.

In the Andalusian team they are looking for a replacement for the Argentine Ever Banega (which will go to Al-Shabab in the UAE) and Rakitic is a great option. In fact, it transpired in the Spanish press that The Rojiblancos would have already offered the Croatian a three-year contract, with one of the best salaries on the squad (although lower than the figure you receive today in Barcelona). In principle, the Andalusians would not agree to pay a large sum to the Catalan entity for the pass and this would be a point of conflict.

In this way, the name of Rakitic goes on to swell the list of footballers who would not continue in the club in the next cycle with Ronald Koeman as coach. On the payroll there are weighty names like those of Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, as reported by Ser string. We will have to wait for the next few weeks to find out if the Croatian makes his return to the team of his loves.

