Raj’s funniest jokes!

One of the reasons for the success of The Big Bang Theory it was his ability to create memorable moments, not just for Sheldon, but for all of his protagonists. While fans continue to hope for possible future reunions or spin-offs of The Big Bang Theory, today we will be analyzing one of the most beloved characters in the series.

We’re talking about Raj, played by actor Kunal Nayyar who recently joined the cast of the second season of Criminal.

In the second episode of the first season, The brain hypothesis, we see Raj struggling with his selective mutism towards girls when the beautiful Penny (Kaley Cuoco), who needed comfort after a problem with Sheldon and Leonard. Raj is unable to speak, but Penny continues to expose her problems and is very happy that someone is listening, so she hugs him at the end of her long speech. Raj, who is communicating in his head, realizes that it could create an awkward moment, and so orders to himself: “space out basin!“

We stay in the first season, in the sixth episode, The Middle-earth paradigm, when Sheldon and his friends have to dress up for a masquerade party, and Raj decides to impersonate Thor. When Leonard (Johnny Galecki), amazed, asks him the reasons for his costume, Raj’s answer is really ironic: “So? Maybe an Indian can’t make a Norse god? No, no, no, Raj just an Indian deity!“

In the first episode of the third season, The fluctuation of the electric can opener, Howard (Simon Helberg) shows off his new mustache look in the university cafeteria, calling him “Clooney style“. Raj replies:”I would have called it Super Mario style, but it’s still cool“. Hilarious.

In the fourth episode of the fourth season, The deviation of the virtual troll, we find Raj and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) who have more than one problem sharing the office. When Raj decides to bring a huge desk to his workplace, capable of taking up three quarters of the room, Sheldon notes that such a desk is oversized for its purpose. The answer? Here she is: “are you sure? Since the purpose was to make you angry I would say it’s perfect!“

And we close with the fourteenth episode of the fourth season, The Guittesco Catalyst, in which we find Raj misunderstanding a compliment received from Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and to make weird and bizarre erotic fantasies about her. The best? When it all turns into a Bollywood musical and Raj starts singing: “you are my heart, my universe“.

What are your favorite moments of Raj in The Big Bang Theory? Let us know in the comments space!