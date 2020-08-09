Raised By Wolves: what to expect from the HBO series starring Travis Fimmel

Share it:

The idea behind Raised by Wolves, sci-fi series that will debut on HBO Max next September 3, it certainly cannot go unnoticed. And yes, we are not simply referring to the presence of heavy and important personalities: among the main executive producers the name of Sir Ridley Scott, who we believe has no particular need for introductions given his career, and the creator is Aaron Guzikowski, perhaps a little unknown name belonging to the pen behind Prisoners, a wonderful film directed by a master like Villeneuve. It is obvious that such figures attract attention and raise expectations, but it really is the central concept of Raised by Wolves to unleash the imagination and ignite justifiable flames of enthusiasm.

The extremely evocative – as well as ingeniously clever – Raised by Wolves trailer, released a few days ago, has only fueled this enthusiasm for a series. with impressive narrative potential. And with just as many chances of a ruinous fall.

Anyone know the story of the three little pigs?

But so what is this dominant idea in Raised by Wolves? It can be seen as a mix between classic and innovative, at least in perspective. The Earth was destroyed by a mysterious great war – and so far we remain on a track that has always been present in the science fiction imagination – and a part of humanity, a group of children, she is entrusted to the care of two androids on an unknown planet. The plot will then focus mainly on the growth of the thriving colony, with the androids inevitably having to collide with the difficulties, differences and divisions of a heterogeneous grouping of human beings. It's not all that simple, though.

The trailer, in fact, entirely dominated by the tale of the famous tale of the three little pigs – interpreted in a clear allegorical key -, quickly follows the growth of the community and then show numerous other dangers, ideological and otherwise, perhaps even metaphysical, including a Travis Fimmel in a state of grace.

It is a brilliantly ambitious idea, which tries to reconcile a centuries-old tradition with courageous ideas capable of bringing to light strong existential dilemmas. In short, if Asimov or Blade Runner they taught us something, the presence of similar themes is a crucial clue to determine the quality and importance of a science fiction product. Religion, social differences, prejudices, mental patterns destined to repeat themselves, are they really inevitable?

Even the imagery and aesthetics seen in the trailer, albeit too static on the chromatic level, but sensational for the refinement of the design, seem to indicate a level of maniacal care and the desire to create almost from nothing, from a real restart, a renewed universe. To put it in a nutshell there is that grandiose and imposing intuition.

But it represents a double-edged sword and not just because it requires a sort of total epiphany at the production level. The traps are endless in which such an intertwining can fall the banal and now trite and cold contrast between humans and androids without a solid and convincing background is the most plausible. We will have to wait, moreover with an Italian date still unknown, although it is conceivable a release on Sky by the end of the year – we believe it is unlikely that other streaming services will be favored for an HBO Max series.