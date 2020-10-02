Raised by Wolves, the author comments on the finale and anticipates the filming of season 2

Waiting to see it also in Italy, Raised by Wolves has already been renewed for a second season thanks to the success obtained overseas on HBO Max. Produced and directed (in part) by Ridley Scott, the HBO Max series was created by Aaron Guzikowski, that talking to Deadline has commented on the ending of the first story arc.

Warning, spoilers follow.

“Mother and Father think they are on a suicide mission to destroy the baby that Mother gave birth to and that will ultimately endanger the planet and all the other children, but what happens is they end up crossing the planet instead of burning it. in the middle of the core, as you would on a normal planet “ explained the showrunner. “Obviously, this planet has something unique. They make it to the other side of the planet, into the tropical zone they’ve always been trying to reach, but ironically they don’t have their children with them, so that’s a problem.”

On the revelation of the presence of other humans on the planet, Guzikowski explained: “They are refugees from Earth just like the Mithraics, even though the Mithraics believed that their enemies would not have the ability or technology to reach this planet. So we will find out how it was possible in Season 2. A lot of power dynamic is at stake. different, because there is a new group from Earth that is able to keep much of their technology on this planet too, unlike the Mithraics who are quite vulnerable.

Speaking of the second season, the author anticipated that the new episodes should go into production within a few months: “We hope to start the resumed early next year. We will go to South Africa and, of course, to different places because we will be in another part of the planet. So the second season will be immersed in a very different kind of environment. Like the Earth, this plant, depending on where you are, can look very different. “

For more insights, Scott recently explained what convinced him to make Raised by Wolves.