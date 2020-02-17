Rainbow Six Siege Years 5 and 6: Ubisoft's plans for the future

Share it:

Ubisoft has unveiled the plans for Rainbow Six Siege's Year 5 and Year 6: the main objective of the next two years will be to implement some updates that will have a direct impact on the gaming experience, including revisiting maps and operators, and a series of events, so as to always offer something new to discover.

The transition to this new model will begin with a Year 5 hybridin fact, the first two seasons will remain in the current format, with two operators and the revisiting of a map, while the second half of the year will see the introduction of the Year 6 format.

In Year 6, each season will introduce a new operator, the revisiting of a map, a limited-time event, as well as some important updates to the gameplay, which will be available for free to all players during the same season. In each season, a Battle Pass will also be available, starting with Operation Void Edge.

Gameplay changes

For the future, we will focus especially on the basic gameplay of Siege, especially on elements that have a direct impact on each player. For example, an intelligent ping system will be implemented to make the gameplay smoother by improving communication in the team, especially for players who cannot or prefer not to use voice chat. There will also be more secondary gadgets available for all operators and many other updates are currently being tested and will be launched during Year 5 and Year 6.

Rainbow Six Siege operators

The changes will affect the use of operators and redefine the entire gameplay. In Year 5, Tachanka will be on first operator to be completely revisitedwhile others will follow in the coming seasons.

Rainbow Six Siege Events

Year 4 has already offered many game events with Rainbow is Magic, Showdown, Doktor's Curse is Road to YES. In both Year 5 and Year 6, there will still be one major game event during each season. These events will offer a unique variation on the gameplay, offering a different and innovative experience to all players. In addition, Arcade Playlists for the weekends will also arrive in the game. The first Arcade Playlist, Golden Gun, will take place during Season 1 of Year 5, while many more have been planned starting from Season 3 of Year 5.

They have already been announced other changes for Year 5 and 6, including map ban, to offer players better control over the map where they will play and a reputation system, where players will get rewards or penalties based on their behavior in the game.