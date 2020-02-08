Rainbow Six Siege, Year 5: coming soon a Tachanka rework and the map ban?

Share it:

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's Year 5 is about to begin with a new season and in the last few hours some interesting rumors have come to the ears of the fans about what could be the main news coming in the Ubisoft first-person shooter.

The first novelty could concern a sensitive Tachanka rework, the poor operator present in the game since the exit and object of derision from the fans because of his little use in the game. According to an insider on ResetEra, thanks to the update that will arrive with Season 1 of Year 5 Tachanka will be able to use his machine gun without necessarily positioning it, so as to carry around the lethal weapon and sow death and destruction for the map . Another novelty should concern the gadgets supplied, although in this case the information is less specific and we are simply talking about an incendiary object.

As for the competitive modes, the possibility of choose or remove maps before the start of a match in a similar way to what already happens with operators. Furthermore, the possibility of seeing the arrival of the replay mode, one of the most requested features by the players, is not excluded.