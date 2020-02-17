Rainbow Six Siege will be in the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch catalog

Share it:

Ubisoft has unveiled its plans regarding Rainbow Six Siege and the arrival of the new generation. Since the launch of the game the studio has made it clear that they wanted to support it for many years and this will not prevent the arrival of new consoles.

The game will be in the launch catalog of PS5 and Xbox Series X with cross game with the current consoles, as recently revealed Leroy Athanassof, director of the game, to the middle Windows Central.

"The reason I can't give you a date is because that date depends, in the end, on the people who are making the new generation consoles. What I can tell you is that we will be there since launch. When the consoles are released; But it depends on them. Regarding Siege our goal is to be there right from the premiere".

Athanassof said that the last thing they want is to separate the players and have to divide those who want to stay in the current generation and who decide to make the leap to the new systems.

"We do not want to break the community. So we want people who buy the new consoles to play with their friends", he explained referring to the presence of cross play.

All these are plans and wishes they have in Ubisoft, yet it will depend on Sony and Microsoft to allow the game to be in the launch catalog and also support the cross game from day one. These are things we take for granted that will benefit both companies, but we still have to see the strategies that each of them deploys for a new generation that we should know with great detail in the coming months given that the launch of both consoles It is planned for Christmas this year.

