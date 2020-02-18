Technology

Rainbow Six Siege, Void Edge: Tomb Raider arrives in the game with an exclusive skin

February 18, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

In the last hours we have witnessed the reveal of Oryx and Iana and all the news coming with Operation Void Edge, the highly anticipated season of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege which will inaugurate theYear 5 of the Ubisoft shooter. Among the content that will debut at the launch of the expansion we also find a skin that Tomb Raider fans will appreciate.

The French company has indeed announced a bizarre collaboration with Square Enix thanks to which the attacker Ash will receive an elite package dedicated to beauty Lara Croft. It is not clear whether the package is coming exclusively to the shop or if players can unlock it in some way without necessarily having to shell out the money necessary to purchase the various elite packages. As for the contents of the package, we do not know for sure what it will contain in addition to the costume inspired by the beautiful archaeologist and, as in most bundles of this type, we can also expect unique victory poses, pendants and exclusive camouflages for weapons .

READ:  Samsung Galaxy Book S Promises 23 Hours Battery Life

Waiting to find out more information, we leave you to the announcement trailer of theAsh Tomb Raider Elite Set, published a few hours ago on Ubisoft's official YouTube channel.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.