Rainbow Six Siege Void Edge: let's see the new operators Oryx and Iana in action

While the best teams in the world battled on the second day of Six Invitational 2020, Ubisoft gave us a taste of the potential of new Rainbow Six Siege operators, Oryx and Iana, in a full-bodied gameplay video that showcases their aces up their sleeve.

Oryx, by profession Defender, is Kaid's mysterious lieutenant at the Fortress, and uses his explosive force to break through walls, bring down enemies and climb through the openings in the walls. Iana, the Forward, comes from a family of engineers and distinguished herself in academic studies after being forced to leave the Air Force for health reasons. He is able to field a clone on the battlefield to deceive and distract the team he is defending. The movie packaged by Ubisoft, visible on top of this news, shows us their new gadgets in action and how their skills can work together with each other in order to take full advantage of them in combat.

If you want to know more, we recommend you read the special on the first season of the Year 5 of Rainbow Six Siege packaged by our Giovanni Calgaro, who flew to Montreal to attend the Six Invitational 2020. Speaking of the latter: remember that today, February 16th starting at 5.30pm, we will host the Six Invitational 2020 final on the Twitch channel of Everyeye!