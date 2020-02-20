Rainbow Six Siege, Void Edge: here are the changes coming to Lesion, Twich, IQ and Warden

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the last few hours the official website of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege has been updated with a new post from the series "Notes from the designer", or an article written by the developers themselves in which the main changes that will involve operators and weapons with the launch of Operation Void Edge are illustrated.

Here are some of the changes that will come with the launch of Season 1 of Year 5:

lesion:

Removed the initial mine damage check Gu

Increases the damage dealt for each tick of Gu mines, going from 4 to 6

Landed players cannot take damage from Gu mines, thus making situations in which allies try to revive their partner less frustrating.

You will no longer be able to see Gu mine icons through obstacles

Gu mine icons will be invisible when at least 8 meters away from the player

Twitch:

The recoil of the F2 assault rifle has been increased for the first 6 bullets of the magazine

Stun Drone ammo has been reduced from 5 to 3

It is now possible to use the taser more frequently, since the charging time has been halved and it is now just one second

Every 30 seconds you will regenerate an extra dart for the drone (for a maximum of 3 times)

Reduced the damage done by the dart from 10 to 1, so that this gadget can only be used to annoy enemies and destroy their gadgets

IQ:

When active, the IQ gadget allows the entire team to see enemy traps

Warden:

Cooldown for "Smart Glasses" skill has been removed

Glasses can now be used if at least 20% of resources are available

Smart glasses can be deactivated manually

Castle:

The M45 pistol is no longer a secondary weapon and the Super Shorty shotgun takes its place

Other changes involving weapons only include an increase in Vector damage, the removal of the compensator from sniper rifles and the addition of the holographic sight to Frost's C9. Finally, the throwing objects of many operators have been modified and now the characters with fragmentation grenades are more numerous.

We remind you that it is already possible to try all these novelties on PC, since Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Void Edge is available on the TTS.

Have you already seen Ash's skin inspired by Lara Croft?