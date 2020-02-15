Rainbow Six Siege, Void Edge: a trailer introduces us to the operators Onyx and Yana

Share it:

After unveiling the arrival of Void Edge, the new season of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege that will inaugurate the Year 5 of the competitive shooter, Ubisoft has confirmed the leaks of the last few days by publishing a trailer on the operators Onyx and Yana.

The short video in computer graphics presents us in fact the two characters making us guess what their main skills will be. In the video we can indeed observe the mighty Onyx breaking down the walls with the only force of his body, in fact it seems that this operator can destroy any obstacle that is not protected by a metal reinforcement, in practice his body will function in a similar way to Sledge's hammer. Much more particular it is instead Yana, who belongs to the category of defenders and seems to be able to remotely control his holograms through the use of his glove. In fact, the trailer shows us Yana inside a space station while checking her hologram on the lunar surface.

Unfortunately there are no other details on the characters in the trailer and to find out more we will have to wait for the Six Invitational on Saturday 15 February 2020, an event during which the first gameplay video of Void Edge operators will be shown.