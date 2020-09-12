Rainbow Six Siege: update gratis su PS5 e Xbox Series, fino a 4K e 120fps

The fall season that is about to begin promises to be very hot, since it will host the debut of a new generation of consoles with the arrival of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on the market. Ubisoft does not intend to be caught unprepared, and has announced great news for Rainbow Six Siege.

The tactical first person shooter was one of the protagonists of Ubisoft Forward: the Creative director Leroy Athanassoff concluded the Rainbow Six Siege segment by announcing that he will receive a graphics update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X by the end of the year. On the two powerful next-gen consoles the FPS will be able to push up to 4K resolution and offer a framerate pari a 120fps.

Staying true to the policy already adopted for other games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion, Ubisoft announced that the update for PS5 and Xbox Series X will be free for all those who have already purchased Rainbow Six Siege on the corresponding consoles of the previous generation.

We take this opportunity to report that Operation Shadow Legacy has also begun, which introduces a true legend as a new member of the team, that is Sam Fisher in person, code name “Zero“.