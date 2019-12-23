Rainbow Six Siege: Ubisoft celebrates Christmas and gives an Operator

Share it:

Ubisoft's high spheres further strengthen their relationship with Rainbow Six Siege fans by inviting them to celebrate Christmas with a welcome ingame gift.

Through a shared message on Twitter, the authors of R6S inform us that for the duration of the Christmas holidays the section of the unlockable packages, present in the Home of the competitive shooter, will contain a Free DLC inside there will be space for different ingame bonuses for each fan.

To help us shed light on the additional elements present in this Christmas gift, the moderator of the official Rainbow Six Siege subreddit explains that the DLC will include a Free operator from Years 1, 2, 3 and 4. For users who have already managed to unlock all the Operators of the previous seasons of R6S, the nice is instead provided skin Little Helper, with a motif and colors that reflect the gingerbread cookies and the Christmas tree, with its decorations.

Finally, to Rainbow Six Siege fans, we remind you that big changes are coming for the development team and that Ubisoft has announced its intention to remove the Promotion / Relegation system in the Pro League.